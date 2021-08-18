ajc logo
Georgia’s Darnell Washington, Tykee Smith injured in practice

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia could be without two likely starters in tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith for the season opener against Clemson after each was injured, according to a DawgNation report. Both suffered foot injuries in Tuesday’s practice. Washington is in a walking boot, and Smith suffered a sprained ankle, according to the report.

According to the report, the two are likely to play against No. 3 Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. Other reports, including The Athletic, report that the two likely won’t play in the season opener for the No. 5 Bulldogs.

The team is scheduled to practice Thursday with media availability to follow.

Smith, a transfer from West Virginia, was third-team All American last season. Washington played 10 games, including seven starts, for Georgia last season.

