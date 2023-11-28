Georgia’s 2024 schedule starting to take shape

Georgia’s 2024 football schedule is starting to take shape.
According to an ESPN report Monday, Georgia will play at Alabama on Sept. 28 and at Texas on Oct. 19.
From previous released dates, Georgia’s schedule looks like this:
Aug. 31 Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta, Chick-fil-A Kickoff)
Sept. 7: Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech
Sept. 28: Georgia at Alabama
Oct. 19: Georgia at Texas
Nov. 23: Georgia vs. UMass
Nov. 30: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Other home games: vs. Auburn, vs. Tennessee, vs. Mississippi
Other road games: at Kentucky, at Ole Miss
Neutral site: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
The full SEC schedule could be released later this month.
