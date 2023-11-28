Georgia’s 2024 schedule starting to take shape

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

Georgia’s 2024 football schedule is starting to take shape.

According to an ESPN report Monday, Georgia will play at Alabama on Sept. 28 and at Texas on Oct. 19.

From previous released dates, Georgia’s schedule looks like this:

Aug. 31 Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta, Chick-fil-A Kickoff)

Sept. 7: Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 28: Georgia at Alabama

Oct. 19: Georgia at Texas

Nov. 23: Georgia vs. UMass

Nov. 30: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Other home games: vs. Auburn, vs. Tennessee, vs. Mississippi

Other road games: at Kentucky, at Ole Miss

Neutral site: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

The full SEC schedule could be released later this month.

