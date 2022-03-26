Georgia women’s basketball hires Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as coach

Shortly after the announcement, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Abrahamson-Henderson was going to hold a team meeting over Zoom. A time and date for a press conference has yet to be announced.

“Throughout this process, one name kept coming up, and that was Coach ‘Abe,’” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “Her resume and history of success at every level is impressive. Our goal was to find a proven coach who has had sustained success both in competing for conference titles and in the NCAA tournament. Katie is the entire package, and I can’t wait to see what her teams are able to accomplish here at the University of Georgia.”

Georgia hired Abrahamson-Henderson after a Friday interview in Athens. According to FlightAware, she landed at Ben-Epps Airport from Orlando Executive Airport around 11 a.m. She met with Brooks and senior associate athletic director Darrice Griffin, according to numerous reports.

Abrahamson-Henderson played for Landers for two seasons from 1985-87, then left for her final seasons of eligibility to play at Iowa. Abrahamson-Henderson is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Abrahamson-Henderson was one of many candidates to fill Taylor’s position. Georgia had discussions with Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin earlier in the week, but she planned to stay in Oxford, Miss.

Brooks, in the first 14 months of his career, has come with quite the coaching turnover. He chose to not extend the contract of soccer coach Billy Lesesne or track-and-field coach Petros Kyprianou. He filled those vacancies with Keidane McAlpine (soccer) and Caryl Smith-Gilbert (track-and-field). Brooks then fired men’s basketball coach Tom Crean, and hired former Florida’s Mike White.

The women’s basketball move came in quick succession. Taylor’s move to Texas A&M began to form in early March, around the time the Lady Bulldogs competed in the SEC tournament. A significant boost in salary was reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a factor in Taylor’s departure.

Georgia has faced quite the roster fallout with the departure of Taylor. A great number of players are tied to relationships with Taylor and assistant coach Chelsea Newton. The Lady Bulldogs had sophomore Sarah Ashlee Barker and freshman Reigan Richardson in the portal. On the recruiting trail, Georgia lost five-star forward Janiah Barker, who is ranked third nationally according to ESPN HoopGurlz, and 2023 guard Diana Collins.

“She stands firm in empowering young women, developing their talents and gifts while also preparing them for purpose-driven lives after their student-athlete experience,” Griffin said of Abrahamson-Henderson. “I truly believe we have found the right leader to build upon the rich history and tradition of Georgia Women’s Basketball.”

Another decommitment to come could be four-star signee Sydney Bowles, who is tightly-knit with Janiah Barker.

Abrahamson-Henderson became a hot target nationwide after UCF’s near-victory over powerhouse UConn in the second round of the NCAA tournament. She held an 89-40 record at UCF.

“Our vision and belief that Georgia will compete for championships and postseason success lined up perfectly,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “I am so ready to get started.”