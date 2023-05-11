Jenny Bae, Georgia women’s golf team sweep NCAA Athens Regional

“We wanted to win,” coach Josh Brewer said. “We haven’t won all year. We felt truthfully that we were the best team on our home golf course.”

Bae’s victory carried historical significance from both single-season and career perspectives. A super senior from Suwanee, Bae became the program’s first-ever two-time regional medalist. Bae also notched her school-record 23rd par-or-better score in 33 rounds this season, breaking the previous record set by Marta Silva Zamora in 2010-11 and Bailey Tardy in 2015-16.