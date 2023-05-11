X

Jenny Bae, Georgia women’s golf team sweep NCAA Athens Regional

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
37 minutes ago

For the second time in three years, Georgia and Jenny Bae swept the team and individual championships at an NCAA golf regional.

And the latest sweep took place on Georgia’s home course.

Bae finished at 13-under 203, winning the individual title by six strokes, and the team’s 13-under 851 was two strokes better than the runner-up in the Athens Regional held at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

“We wanted to win,” coach Josh Brewer said. “We haven’t won all year. We felt truthfully that we were the best team on our home golf course.”

Bae’s victory carried historical significance from both single-season and career perspectives. A super senior from Suwanee, Bae became the program’s first-ever two-time regional medalist. Bae also notched her school-record 23rd par-or-better score in 33 rounds this season, breaking the previous record set by Marta Silva Zamora in 2010-11 and Bailey Tardy in 2015-16.

Georgia is advancing to the NCAA Championships for the third consecutive year, the first time the Bulldogs have done so since 2007-09, and will be among 30 teams and six individuals competing at the national championships on May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Board of Education changes way public schools teach English5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Young Thug taken to hospital after falling ill before court
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire causing major delays on I-75 in Bartow
30m ago

Credit: CNN

CNN brass defends Trump town hall amid criticism
1h ago

Credit: CNN

CNN brass defends Trump town hall amid criticism
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia calling for fans to ‘Fill Magill’ for NCAA tennis Friday and Saturday
1h ago
Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
5h ago
Kirby Smart: Decision not to go to White House ‘nothing political’
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey

Fort Benning renamed to Fort Moore in ceremony at Doughboy Stadium
1h ago
Mother’s Day in Atlanta
6h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top