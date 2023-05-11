Jenny Bae, Georgia women’s golf team sweep NCAA Athens Regional

For the second time in three years, Georgia and Jenny Bae swept the team and individual championships at an NCAA golf regional.
And the latest sweep took place on Georgia’s home course.
Bae finished at 13-under 203, winning the individual title by six strokes, and the team’s 13-under 851 was two strokes better than the runner-up in the Athens Regional held at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
“We wanted to win,” coach Josh Brewer said. “We haven’t won all year. We felt truthfully that we were the best team on our home golf course.”
Bae’s victory carried historical significance from both single-season and career perspectives. A super senior from Suwanee, Bae became the program’s first-ever two-time regional medalist. Bae also notched her school-record 23rd par-or-better score in 33 rounds this season, breaking the previous record set by Marta Silva Zamora in 2010-11 and Bailey Tardy in 2015-16.
Georgia is advancing to the NCAA Championships for the third consecutive year, the first time the Bulldogs have done so since 2007-09, and will be among 30 teams and six individuals competing at the national championships on May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com