Georgia ‘Volley Dawgs’ make history with NCAA tournament victory

“Obviously, we started out pretty much on fire in the first set, then they pushed back, which good teams are going to do and I was proud of how the team found a way to respond,” said Black, who’s in his sixth season at the helm of the Bulldogs’ program. “We had some tough serving runs and we were able to start converting in transition a little bit. It was a new situation for our team, too. We made the tournament three years ago, but it was the first time in a while that we’ve been able to go to the second round. I expected some nerves but, again, I thought the team fought through that like they have been all year long. I’m really proud to coach this team.”

The Bulldogs got 26 kills from All-SEC senior Kacie Evans on a .380 hitting clip. It was her her second-highest kill total of the season. She also recorded eight digs, an ace, and blocks blocks in the match.