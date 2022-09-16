ajc logo
X

Georgia-South Carolina: TV, online, radio information

Combined ShapeCaption
AJC's Sarah K. Spencer and Chip Towers break down the Bulldogs upcoming game against South Carolina. Video by Ryon Horne

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs’ first SEC game is a road game.

The Bulldogs won the first three, including against South Carolina in 2018, and are heavily favored to win in Columbia on Saturday. That’s a fair assumption, but then again, there are those so-called “trap” games that show up on football schedules.

The Bulldogs, playing their first game this season while ranked No. 1, will face a motivated South Carolina team coached by a former UGA assistant.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: Noon ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Records: No. 1 Georgia 2-0, South Carolina 1-1

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Todd Blackledge as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio. Mike Couzens is handling play-by-play. Max Starks is the analyst, and Mike Peasley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 158 or 192 (UGA broadcast)/80 (national broadcast).

ExploreWeek 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 72 FBS games

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson avoids a tackle during the first half against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/Journal Constitutino/TNS)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cordarrelle Patterson returns to lead role for Falcons 7h ago
Injured Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies watches the game from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
4h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
16h ago
Todd Gurley got his yards, but the Gamecocks hit him hard. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

Wild times at Williams-Brice Stadium for Georgia Bulldogs
1h ago
Todd Gurley got his yards, but the Gamecocks hit him hard. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

Wild times at Williams-Brice Stadium for Georgia Bulldogs
1h ago
File photo of Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner from a game during the 2021-22 college basketball season. (file photo)

Credit: AP file photo

2 key official visits for Georgia Tech this weekend
7h ago
The Latest
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) is unable to make a touchdown catch against Samford Bulldogs safety Wade White (40) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. Georgia won 33-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Tight ends are what sets apart Georgia’s offense
1h ago
Wild times at Williams-Brice Stadium for Georgia Bulldogs
1h ago
5 things to know about Georgia-South Carolina
23h ago
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top