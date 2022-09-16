Georgia-South Carolina: TV, online, radio information

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs’ first SEC game is a road game.
The Bulldogs won the first three, including against South Carolina in 2018, and are heavily favored to win in Columbia on Saturday. That’s a fair assumption, but then again, there are those so-called “trap” games that show up on football schedules.
The Bulldogs, playing their first game this season while ranked No. 1, will face a motivated South Carolina team coached by a former UGA assistant.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 17
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: Noon ET
Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
Records: No. 1 Georgia 2-0, South Carolina 1-1
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Todd Blackledge as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: The game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio. Mike Couzens is handling play-by-play. Max Starks is the analyst, and Mike Peasley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 158 or 192 (UGA broadcast)/80 (national broadcast).
About the Author