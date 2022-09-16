Georgia-South Carolina: TV, online, radio information

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: Noon ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Records: No. 1 Georgia 2-0, South Carolina 1-1

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Todd Blackledge as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast on ESPN Radio. Mike Couzens is handling play-by-play. Max Starks is the analyst, and Mike Peasley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 158 or 192 (UGA broadcast)/80 (national broadcast).