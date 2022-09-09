Georgia-Samford: TV, online, radio information

It’s the home opener for Georgia and the first of their two games this season featuring Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs. (The other comes Nov. 12 at Mississippi State.)
Samford is an FCS program in Birmingham that plays in the Southern Conference. These Bulldogs opened their season at home Sept. 1 with a 27-17 victory against Kennesaw State, but they’re huge underdogs for the game Saturday. This is Georgia’s first game at home since winning the national championship.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 10
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 2 Georgia 1-0, Samford 1-0
Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 158/191.
