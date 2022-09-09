BreakingNews
Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
Georgia-Samford: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) celebrates with the old leather helmet next to defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) as they celebrate their 49-3 win against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

It’s the home opener for Georgia and the first of their two games this season featuring Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs. (The other comes Nov. 12 at Mississippi State.)

Samford is an FCS program in Birmingham that plays in the Southern Conference. These Bulldogs opened their season at home Sept. 1 with a 27-17 victory against Kennesaw State, but they’re huge underdogs for the game Saturday. This is Georgia’s first game at home since winning the national championship.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 2 Georgia 1-0, Samford 1-0

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 158/191.

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at the line of scrimmage during their game against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bennett had 368 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s ‘streak’ on line in Georgia’s home opener
4h ago
