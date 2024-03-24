Georgia running back arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

ATHENS – Georgia’s Trevor Etienne was arrested and jailed overnight Sunday.

The Bulldogs’ projected starting running back, a midyear transfer from Florida, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI), reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windshield, according to the Athens-Clarke County Jail log. The traffic stop was made by Athens-Clarke County Police in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Etienne was booked into jail at 4:35 a.m. and released on bonds totaling $1,838 at 5:27 a.m.

The full police report was not immediately available but has been requested. UGA officials, including coach Kirby Smart, also have not responded requests for comment.

Etienne’s arrest was the first known police apprehension of a Georgia football player in 2024. There were at least 15 traffic stops involving members of the Bulldogs’ football program driving excessive speeds in 2023, including three other instances of driving under the influence. One of those resulted in a double-fatality crash on Jan. 15, 2023.

UGA Athletic Association policy dictates that student-athletes convicted of DUI serve a suspension of at least one game. In Etienne’s case, that would be Georgia’s season-opening contest against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Etienne’s older brother, Travis, starred at running back for the Tigers before moving on to the NFL.

Trevor Etienne, a rising junior from Jennings, La., was slated to become the Bulldogs’ starting running back this year after transferring to UGA from Florida last December. Etienne accounted for 2,421 total yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the Gators. Through six practices this spring, Etienne had solidified his place as Georgia’s No. 1 running back.

“He’s a sponge,” Smart said this past week. “He’s enjoyed getting pushed. He’s enjoying the competition of that room because there’s guys he’s competing with in that room. I’m very pleased with where he is and hope that he’ll continue the trajectory he’s on.”

This latest development changes that trajectory considerably. Now the Bulldogs likely will have to look to sophomores Roderick Robinson and Andrew Paul and walkon Cash Jones to carry the load for Georgia, at least for the opening game.