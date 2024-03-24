Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia running back arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

ATHENS – Georgia’s Trevor Etienne was arrested and jailed overnight Sunday.

The Bulldogs’ projected starting running back, a midyear transfer from Florida, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI), reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windshield, according to the Athens-Clarke County Jail log. The traffic stop was made by Athens-Clarke County Police in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Etienne was booked into jail at 4:35 a.m. and released on bonds totaling $1,838 at 5:27 a.m.

The full police report was not immediately available but has been requested. UGA officials, including coach Kirby Smart, also have not responded requests for comment.

Etienne’s arrest was the first known police apprehension of a Georgia football player in 2024. There were at least 15 traffic stops involving members of the Bulldogs’ football program driving excessive speeds in 2023, including three other instances of driving under the influence. One of those resulted in a double-fatality crash on Jan. 15, 2023.

UGA Athletic Association policy dictates that student-athletes convicted of DUI serve a suspension of at least one game. In Etienne’s case, that would be Georgia’s season-opening contest against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Etienne’s older brother, Travis, starred at running back for the Tigers before moving on to the NFL.

Trevor Etienne, a rising junior from Jennings, La., was slated to become the Bulldogs’ starting running back this year after transferring to UGA from Florida last December. Etienne accounted for 2,421 total yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the Gators. Through six practices this spring, Etienne had solidified his place as Georgia’s No. 1 running back.

“He’s a sponge,” Smart said this past week. “He’s enjoyed getting pushed. He’s enjoying the competition of that room because there’s guys he’s competing with in that room. I’m very pleased with where he is and hope that he’ll continue the trajectory he’s on.”

This latest development changes that trajectory considerably. Now the Bulldogs likely will have to look to sophomores Roderick Robinson and Andrew Paul and walkon Cash Jones to carry the load for Georgia, at least for the opening game.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

GRIDLOCK GUY
Prepare for traffic or pay the price: Atlanta drivers can adjust to changes

Credit: GBI

3 officer-involved shootings within hours leave man dead, 2 critical, GBI says
52m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 teen inmates accused of knocking out deputy face assault charges, GBI says
24m ago

Atlanta says ‘Farewell’ to soul singer Frankie Beverly during final tour

Atlanta says ‘Farewell’ to soul singer Frankie Beverly during final tour

Credit: AP

Mifepristone access is coming before the US Supreme Court. How safe is this abortion...
The Latest

Credit: Cassie Baker /UGAAA

Georgia has ‘tall task’ in NIT road matchup vs. Wake Forest on Sunday
Georgia Bulldogs marvel at athletic ability of center Jared Wilson
Draft analyst raves about Brock Bowers’ ability to ‘play anywhere’ on offense
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta