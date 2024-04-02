Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi missing time this spring with knee injury

Smart did add that Puglisi has been taking his usual mental reps and participating in walk-throughs with the team.

Puglisi is one of three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster this spring. A freshman from Paxton, Massachusetts, Puglisi signed as a 4-star prospect after playing his high school football at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut. He was the No. 10 overall quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Georgia does have two more experienced options ahead of Puglisi on the depth chart, as Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton return.

Beck is seen as the clear starter for the Bulldogs, as he started every game during the 2023 season. He threw 24 touchdowns and set a school record for completion percentage in a season.

He is having a standout spring for the Bulldogs, as he continues his development.

Stockton earned praise from Smart on Tuesday when the Georgia head coach spoke to reporters. Stockton will be Beck’s primary backup this season, taking over the role previously held by Brock Vandagriff.

“Gunner has done a good job. I’ve seen growth in Gunner,” Smart said. “I thought he had a couple of mistakes in the scrimmage, but he also played with much more consistency. I’ve seen this progression with Gunner that like, he’s getting better each and every practice.”

Stockton saw his first significant snaps for Georgia in the bowl game for the Bulldogs. He completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 96 yards and two touchdown passes. He flashed his mobility as well, picking up 46 rushing yards.

Behind Puglisi are walk-ons Collin Drake and Sam Bush. Georgia did attempt to add a quarterback via the transfer portal in January, as it landed a commitment from UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. He, however, flipped said commitment to USC and signed with the Trojans.

The second transfer portal window opens April 16 and closes April 30. It will be worth watching to see if the Bulldogs target a quarterback.

The Bulldogs will have their 10th practice of the spring Tuesday. Georgia concludes spring practice April 13, as the Bulldogs will have their G-Day scrimmage. The game is set for a 1 p.m. ET start and will air on SEC Network-Plus.