Georgia players choose Athens school to receive G-Day proceeds

Seniors Jamaree Salyer and Jake Camarda and juniors Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean and Kearis Jackson joined Hankton and other athletic association staff at Downtown Academy on Thursday to surprise students and administrators with the gift.

“I am proud of our student-athletes for their idea to give all of the proceeds from G-Day back to the youth in our community and grateful to the Bulldog faithful for their unwavering support,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a news release. “Serving Athens is important and will continue to be a priority for Georgia football through the ‘Dawgs For Pups’ program.”

Downtown Academy, a division of Downtown Ministries, is a privately funded school that “seeks to provide an excellent and rigorous Christ-centered education that builds knowledge, character and purpose,” according to the school website.

Downtown Academy’s board president, Chris Byrd, said the student were “blown away” by the gift and messages from players. The gift “will make a difference in the lives of kids in our community for years to come,” he said.