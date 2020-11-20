Georgia, NFL great Jake Scott dies

And he was particularly spectacular with the ball in his hands. He led the SEC in interceptions in 1967 and again in 1968, when he recorded 10. That same year, he also led the SEC in punt returns and punt-return yardage. Scott still holds the SEC record for most interception touchdowns in a single game, with two vs. Kentucky in 1968. Scott’s 440 yards on 35 returns and 10 interceptions in 1968 both set school records. He is still tied for the school record for career interceptions with 16 and second in interception return yards with 315.

Scott shares Georgia’s career interception record with Bacarri Rambo and Dominick Sanders. But Cavan pointed out that Scott’s came in 21 games, which the others played in 55 each.

“That’s the most astonishing thing,” Cavan said. “And we didn’t really throw much back then. Think about it!”

Scott was one of the leaders of Georgia’s 1967 Liberty Bowl team. The Nashville Banner named him the MVP in the SEC in 1968, when he led the Bulldogs to the 1968 SEC championship. Georgia had an undefeated regular season (8-0-2) and received an invitation to the Sugar Bowl.

As the story goes, Scott was among many players who preferred that Georgia accept an Orange Bowl invitation instead. They were overruled by coach Vince Dooley. That influenced Scott’s decision to turn pro after his junior season, which was quite an unusual at the time. He chose to play in the Canadian Football League in 1969. The next year he was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round.

Scott was considered a recluse after his retirement. He spent much of it on the small Hawaiian island of Hanalei. Florida Sun-Sentinel reporter Dave Hyde caught up with Scott there in 2006 and wrote a fascinating account of Scott’s life in the islands. But even while living in Hawaii, Scott would return to Atlanta regularly to visit his mother, Dr. Mary Scott.

“He really wasn’t the recluse everybody made him out to be,” Cavan said. “He just stayed away from people. He just did things different.”

Cavan also confirmed as fact the legendary story of Scott driving a motorcycle over the breadth of Stegeman Coliseum’s concrete parabalas while attending UGA.

“I probably can,” Cavan said of confirming the feat. “I don’t know that I want to. But, no question, it happened.”

Scott grew up in Athens but played high school ball at Washington-Lee in Arlington, Va. He Scott was inducted into the State of Georgia Hall of Fame in 1986, the Athens Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.