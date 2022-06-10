Georgia men counting on sprinters in Friday night’s NCAA track finals

Georgia’s other chance to pull points comes from Godwin in the 400. The personal best time for the Bulldogs’ senior is 44.61, which stands fourth among the nine finalists.

Georgia hoped it would pull more points from Garland in the decathlon. He did, after all, establish the collegiate record in the event with 8,720 points at the USATF Combined Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., in early May. But despite logging personal bests in the 100-meter dash, 400 and 1500, Garland totaled only 8,333 points in Eugene and had to settle for third. That was 124 points behind Arkansas’ Ayden Owens-Delerme (8,457) and only 29 behind Leo Neugebauer of Texas (8,362).

Nevertheless, that marked Garland’s third career top-three finish in national multi-events. The Bulldogs have now had a scorer in the decathlon in every season since 2013, with four national championships.

