Georgia-Kent State: TV, online, radio information

Georgia’s game against Kent State has the makings of a mismatch.
Over its three games, Kent State has given up more points than it has scored and allowed 420.7 yards of offense per game. Georgia ranks sixth in the country in yards gained. However, the Golden Flashes’ losses were at Washington and at Oklahoma. They came by a combined score of 78-23, which might lend some help in guessing the final score Saturday in Athens.
The schools have met once in football, a 56-3 Georgia victory in 1998. Among the players on the field for the Bulldogs that day were Champ Bailey, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who was a wide receiver and a cornerback that season for Georgia, and Kirby Smart, who was an All-SEC safety that season but whose greatest impact on the program has come in the past six years.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 24
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: Noon ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 1 Georgia 3-0, Kent State 1-2
Television: The game will be available only on two digital platforms: ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Tera Talmadge as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 137 or 190 (UGA broadcast).
About the Author