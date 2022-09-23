Georgia-Kent State: TV, online, radio information

Over its three games, Kent State has given up more points than it has scored and allowed 420.7 yards of offense per game. Georgia ranks sixth in the country in yards gained. However, the Golden Flashes’ losses were at Washington and at Oklahoma. They came by a combined score of 78-23, which might lend some help in guessing the final score Saturday in Athens.

The schools have met once in football, a 56-3 Georgia victory in 1998. Among the players on the field for the Bulldogs that day were Champ Bailey, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who was a wide receiver and a cornerback that season for Georgia, and Kirby Smart, who was an All-SEC safety that season but whose greatest impact on the program has come in the past six years.