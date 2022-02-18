Georgia hires Fran Brown as defensive backs coach

Fran Brown has been named defensive backs coach at Georgia, the school announced Friday. He previously was the secondary coach at Rutgers.
A native of Camden, N.J., and graduate of Western Carolina, he also has held coaching positions at Temple and Baylor.
Brown received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina in 2006. He was named a team captain and earned first-team All-SoCon selection at cornerback for the Catamounts. Brown spent two seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.
He was a three-time all-conference quarterback at his hometown Camden High School, setting the school record with 47 touchdown passes.
Georgia needed to replace Jahmile Addae, who accepted a position at Miami earlier this month after spending one year in Athens.
