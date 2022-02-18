Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia hires Fran Brown as defensive backs coach

Georgia fans cheer as players take on the stage during the celebration of Georgia’s College Football Playoff national championship at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Georgia captured the national championship, its first since the 1980 season, with a 33-18 victory over Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
Georgia fans cheer as players take on the stage during the celebration of Georgia’s College Football Playoff national championship at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Georgia captured the national championship, its first since the 1980 season, with a 33-18 victory over Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Fran Brown has been named defensive backs coach at Georgia, the school announced Friday. He previously was the secondary coach at Rutgers.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

A native of Camden, N.J., and graduate of Western Carolina, he also has held coaching positions at Temple and Baylor.

Brown received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina in 2006. He was named a team captain and earned first-team All-SoCon selection at cornerback for the Catamounts. Brown spent two seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

He was a three-time all-conference quarterback at his hometown Camden High School, setting the school record with 47 touchdown passes.

Georgia needed to replace Jahmile Addae, who accepted a position at Miami earlier this month after spending one year in Athens.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Halftime incident leads to suspension of Georgia men’s basketball assistant
3h ago
College Football Playoff to remain at four teams through 2025 season
5h ago
Stetson Bennett throwing ceremonial first pitch for Georgia baseball opener
9h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top