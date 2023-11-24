Georgia-Georgia Tech: TV, online, radio information

No. 1 Georgia enters Saturday’s in-state rivalry game trying to reach 12-0 in a season for the third consecutive year – and the fourth time in program history (the other time came in 1982).

The Bulldogs will face an improved Tech team that will try to take advantage of the incentive that comes with playing in this rivalry. Otherwise, playing against a team with a 6-5 record might tempt the Bulldogs to look ahead a week to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. That might not be wise against a Tech team capable of getting Georgia’s attention.

The Bulldogs enter the game with two active win streaks on the line: school-record consecutive overall wins (28), school-record consecutive regular-season wins (38). Also, Georgia has won 44 of its past 45 games and 85 of its past 95.