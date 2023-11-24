Georgia-Georgia Tech: TV, online, radio information

No. 1 Georgia enters Saturday’s in-state rivalry game trying to reach 12-0 in a season for the third consecutive year – and the fourth time in program history (the other time came in 1982).
The Bulldogs will face an improved Tech team that will try to take advantage of the incentive that comes with playing in this rivalry. Otherwise, playing against a team with a 6-5 record might tempt the Bulldogs to look ahead a week to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. That might not be wise against a Tech team capable of getting Georgia’s attention.
The Bulldogs enter the game with two active win streaks on the line: school-record consecutive overall wins (28), school-record consecutive regular-season wins (38). Also, Georgia has won 44 of its past 45 games and 85 of its past 95.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: No. 1 Georgia 11-0 (8-0 SEC), Georgia Tech 6-5 (5-3 ACC)
Television: ABC will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81 (Georgia)/Ch. 194 (Tech).
Online: georgiadogs.com.
About the Author