On episode No. 1,245 (July 27, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what needs to happen next for UGA recruiting and the 2021 class after five-star athlete James Williams' decision to choose Miami over the Bulldogs.
Georgia football podcast: The ultimate cure for UGA’s 2021 recruiting woes
Beginning of the show: I'll explain on today's show why the best way for Georgia to maintain its elite recruiting status is to turn the top prospects already on its roster into early-round NFL draft picks.
10-minute mark: I'll address a couple issues surrounding five-star athlete James Williams' decision to choose Miami over UGA.
15-minute mark: DawgNation analyst — and former UGA All-American — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…
- Whether the Bulldogs are facing pressure to perform in 2020 in order to maintain its recruiting edge
- Whether former offensive coordinator James Coley's departure has hurt UGA recruiting
- The possibility that the weirdness surrounding the preseason will result in an asterisk being added to the eventual national champion
- An evaluation of what to expect from UGA right guard Ben Cleveland
- And some thoughts on a touching moment between UGA safety Richard LeCounte and a young fan
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another major recruiting win for Alabama, former UGA defensive back Divaad Wilson reportedly visiting Florida and more tidbits from college football analyst Phil Steele on UGA and the rest of the conference.
35-minute mark: I discuss the creative way UGA is using former linebackers Roquan Smith and Natrez Patrick to pitch 2021 recruits.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.
