Georgia football podcast: The ultimate cure for UGA’s 2021 recruiting woes

15-minute mark: DawgNation analyst — and former UGA All-American — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Whether the Bulldogs are facing pressure to perform in 2020 in order to maintain its recruiting edge

Whether former offensive coordinator James Coley's departure has hurt UGA recruiting

The possibility that the weirdness surrounding the preseason will result in an asterisk being added to the eventual national champion

An evaluation of what to expect from UGA right guard Ben Cleveland

And some thoughts on a touching moment between UGA safety Richard LeCounte and a young fan

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another major recruiting win for Alabama, former UGA defensive back Divaad Wilson reportedly visiting Florida and more tidbits from college football analyst Phil Steele on UGA and the rest of the conference.