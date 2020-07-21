Georgia football podcast: James Cook could benefit from Todd Monken’s new-look UGA offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia running back James Cook is possibly overlooked sometimes by UGA fans given the impressive depth the Bulldogs have at the position group. However, Cook remains on the national radar, and I'll explain why on today's show. I'll also discuss how the new Todd Monken offense could provide Cook with an opportunity for a breakout season.

Five-minute mark: I address some of the other key storylines surrounding UGA running backs.