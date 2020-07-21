Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,241 (July 21, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA running back James Cook could benefit from new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme.
Georgia football podcast: James Cook could benefit from Todd Monken’s new-look UGA offense
Beginning of the show: Georgia running back James Cook is possibly overlooked sometimes by UGA fans given the impressive depth the Bulldogs have at the position group. However, Cook remains on the national radar, and I'll explain why on today's show. I'll also discuss how the new Todd Monken offense could provide Cook with an opportunity for a breakout season.
Five-minute mark: I address some of the other key storylines surrounding UGA running backs.
10-minute mark: DawgNation analyst — and former UGA All-American — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to break down UGA's running back situation including…
- Thoughts on Cook
- A preview of redshirt sophomore Zamir White's season
- And analysis of incoming freshman Kendall Milton
20-minute mark: I continue the season preview series by sharing thoughts on Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.
NOTE: I’m on vacation this week and pre-recorded this show. I’ll be eager to be back live next Monday and ready to discuss any breaking news or hot topic that emerges while I’m gone. In the meantime, I’m using our DawgNation Daily episodes to debut our Own The East season preview. Each day on the show I’ll be breaking down an important position group for the Bulldogs and examining some of UGA’s toughest competition around the SEC.
