Georgia football podcast: 2020 could be big year for UGA wide receivers

Beginning of the show: Georgia's wide receivers obviously struggled at times in 2019, and hopes are high that this season will bring improvement. I'll discuss on today's show why that has a chance to happen, and I'll address what that could mean for the reputation of UGA wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton if that development takes place.

10-minute mark: Former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb makes another appearance as part of our season preview series to preview the Bulldogs wideouts including…