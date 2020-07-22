Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,242 (July 22, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from Georgia’s wide receivers this season.
Georgia football podcast: 2020 could be big year for UGA wide receivers
Beginning of the show: Georgia's wide receivers obviously struggled at times in 2019, and hopes are high that this season will bring improvement. I'll discuss on today's show why that has a chance to happen, and I'll address what that could mean for the reputation of UGA wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton if that development takes place.
10-minute mark: Former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb makes another appearance as part of our season preview series to preview the Bulldogs wideouts including…
- The outlook for sophomore George Pickens
- The receivers best positioned to thrive because of the attention Pickens is expected to receive
- And a look at the challenges awaiting UGA's deep and impressive crop of incoming freshman receivers this season
20-minute mark: I break down what to expect from Alabama and how they compare to the rest of the SEC West.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.
NOTE: I’m on vacation this week and pre-recorded this show. I’ll be eager to be back live next Monday and ready to discuss any breaking news or hot topic that emerges while I’m gone. In the meantime, I’m using our DawgNation Daily episodes to debut our Own The East season preview. Each day on the show I’ll be breaking down an important position group for the Bulldogs and examining some of UGA’s toughest competition around the SEC.
The post Georgia football podcast: 2020 could be big year for UGA wide receivers appeared first on DawgNation.