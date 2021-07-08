Georgia extends contracts of 3 assistant football coaches

ATHENS — Georgia football assistant coaches Matt Luke, Tray Scott and Glenn Schumann each received one-year contract extensions. According to amendments signed in late February, Luke was extended through 2024 and Scott and Schumann were extended through 2023.
Those were among the revelations from documents UGA released late Wednesday afternoon in response to an open records request filed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in early March.
There was no indication of a salary increase for any of the coaches. Luke, who is associate head coach and coaches the offensive line, currently makes $900,000 annually. Schumann, who is co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, and Scott, who coaches defensive line, each make $600,000 a year.
Also, coach Kirby Smart quietly added another Muschamp to his staff back in February. According to personnel records of hiring and departures this year, UGA hired Robert Muschamp — Will Muschamp’s nephew and an Auburn football letterman — as a quality control coordinator on February 10. Robert Muschamp came to Georgia from Tennessee, where he was a graduate assistant on Jeremy Pruitt’s staff for the last two seasons. He was a walk-on tight end at Auburn from 2015-18, earning a scholarship his senior season.
Will Muschamp, the former South Carolina head coach, joined Smart’s staff in a defensive quality control role in late January.
In all, UGA had at least 41 hirings, firings, resignations and retirements since last September.