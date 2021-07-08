Georgia extends contracts of 3 assistant football coaches

Those were among the revelations from documents UGA released late Wednesday afternoon in response to an open records request filed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in early March.

There was no indication of a salary increase for any of the coaches. Luke, who is associate head coach and coaches the offensive line, currently makes $900,000 annually. Schumann, who is co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, and Scott, who coaches defensive line, each make $600,000 a year.