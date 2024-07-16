Breaking: Tune in now to Politically Georgia team broadcasting live from the RNC
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia dismisses defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh

Georgia defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh (14) warms-up before their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 43-20 against Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Connor Riley
10 minutes ago

Georgia announced Tuesday that safety David Daniel-Sisavanh no longer is with the team because of a violation of team rules.

“We wish David good luck during his next step,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement released by the school.

Last week, it was reported that Daniel-Sisavanh was charged with reckless driving after the 2021 BMW M340i he was driving south on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta made multiple lane changes at high speed without using blinkers and led police on a pursuit, according to a Georgia Department of Public Safety report.

Daniel-Sisavanh signed as a member of Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class. He played in 10 games last season for Georgia, making a start against South Carolina. He had 10 tackles on the season and a pass breakup.

Georgia signed four defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class, though only freshman KJ Bolden is expected to play safety. Georgia did bring in Alabama transfer Jake Pope and Oregon transfer Collin Gill.

The Bulldogs have to replace Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith at safety and Star respectively. Joenel Aguero and JaCorey Thomas are expected to compete for the Star opening, while Dan Jackson, Pope and Bolden are candidates to replace Bullard at safety. The Bulldogs bring back All-American Malaki Starks.

Georgia also confirmed that offensive lineman Kelton Smith no will longer play football, as he will medically retire. Smith will remain on scholarship and help the team in a different capacity.

“This is never an easy transition for a player, and we vow to stick with Kelton during this period and provide him the support he needs,” Smart said. “It is tough losing a person of Kelton’s character but we look forward to him staying a part of our program.”

