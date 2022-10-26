Georgia defense preparing to contain Florida’s Anthony Richardson

Richardson has been known for his ability to make plays out of busted schemes, one of the feats that earned him the starting spot for the Gators last season. Yet, the Bulldogs were able to negate his effect on the game in their 34-7 win last season. Richardson produced 108 yards from scrimmage in that game with only 26 of those being rushing yards. He also threw two interceptions.

Still, Smart doesn’t plan to take any carryovers from that game as the schemes are completely different, due to the coaching turnover in Gainesville.

“It’s not the same offense. it’s different,” Smart said. “Different offensive coordinator. Billy Napier’s offensive is different than Dan Mullins. There’s as much drop back to it. It’s a lot of play action shots, mis-directions. They do a really good job at what (Richardson’s) good at. They cater the game plan and his skillset to give him the option of running or passing. Last year, that wasn’t what they were doing as much with him.”

Another reason why Richardson and the Gator run game have been successful stems from the offensive line’s performances from week to week.

“They are extremely physical,” Smart said of Florida’s strengths in the run game. “To me, they are extremely disciplined. They don’t beat themselves. They do a really good job at both line of scrimmages. You can see what Billy (Napier) is building in terms of recruiting. Number two, the way the players play. They play to a standard. They play really physical and hard. I am not saying that old Florida teams didn’t, but I don’t know if people acknowledge that when you see 6.3 yards per carry and they lead the country in terms of rushing yards.”

Georgia’s defense is focused on suppressing Florida’s run. Stifling tough run-heavy teams is not a gameplan with which the Bulldogs are unfamiliar. They did the same against Auburn a couple weeks ago.

“We take each week and hone in on what we have to do to stop (tough runners like Richardson),” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “We know we have to keep him in a rut and keep him in a cage. We try to drive him on the left side. We know he wants to get to his right so doing little things like that to keep him in the pocket and let our guys cover.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.