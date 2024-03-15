Georgia comes up short against Florida again, this time in SEC Tournament

With its third win over the Bulldogs this season, sixth-seeded Florida improves to 22-10. The Gators will draw No. 3 seed Alabama (21-10) in Friday’s third-round game.

Like it did in the other meetings against the Gators, Georgia had a chance to win, a very good chance, in fact. The Bulldogs led by seven, 61-54, with 9:14 to play. But with the Bulldogs seemingly in foul trouble from the opening tip on, Florida chipped away at the lead.

The Gators tied it at 68 with 5:13 to play and took their first lead since the first half, 71-68, on Walter Clayton’s 3-pointer at the 4:58 mark.

Georgia played from behind from there, briefly getting within 74-73 on Justin Hill’s three-point play at the 2:55 mark. The Bulldogs real opportunity was lost about a minute earlier when Silas Demary missed an open layup off a hard drive followed by a block of Blue Cain’s short jumper by Tyrese Samuel at the 3:49 mark.

Georgia got key steals from Russel Tchewa and RJ Melendez in the closing two and a half minutes. But the Bulldogs were unable to convert after either stolen possession.

Florida closed out the game at the foul line. The Gators took 41 free throws in the game. They’d make only 23, but those proved the difference. Georgia was 15-of-27 from the line.

Georgia got 14 points from both Noah Thomasson and Demary and Hill and Melendez each had 13. The Bulldogs were out-rebounded 52-36

Georgia entered game 6 of the tournament feeling like it needed to best the Gators to lock up a postseason bid for the first time since playing in the NIT in 2017.

The Bulldogs’ NET ranking of 100 was below No. 95 LSU (17-15, 9-10) and No. 92 Ole Miss (20-12, 7-12), SEC teams with better regular-season records that also lost games in Thursday’s second round.

It was yet another excruciating close loss. Sixteen of Georgia’s 33 outings this season were one-possession games in the final five minutes, including 11 in the last 30 seconds.