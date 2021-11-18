ajc logo
Georgia-Charleston Southern: TV, online, radio information

Georgia coach Kirby Smart instructs in the second half during a NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Georgia won 41-17 over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart instructs in the second half during a NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Georgia won 41-17 over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

The No. 1-ranked team in the country is set to face an average FCS team at home. That alone is the recipe for a blowout.

Based on how well Georgia has played against FBS competition this season, visiting Charleston Southern will do well to score on the No. 1 Bulldogs. Las Vegas oddsmakers chose not to touch this game, but based on the 38-point spread for Georgia’s game against Missouri, one can see that this one would be far more than 40.

The game could easily, and early, become one that has viewers wondering why it was played.

This would be a game for Charleston Southern in which some kind of moral victory would matter a lot.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20

Before the game:Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: Noon ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC); Charleston Southern (4-5, 3-4 Big South)

Television: This game will be offered on the ESPN streaming platform SEC Network-Plus. Mike Morgan will handle play-by-play, with Charles Arbuckle as the analyst and Alex Chappell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 137/190/961 (Georgia broadcast).

