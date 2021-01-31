Georgia Bulldogs shoot down Ole Miss again

Oddly, the Bulldogs were bad from the free-throw line. They made only 10 of 20 shots. Wheeler, who came in shooting 78 percent from the line, was 3-of-11.

Ole Miss managed to stay in the game by dominating Georgia in offensive rebounds. The Rebels and outscored the Bulldogs 17-7 on second-chance points.

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to the second half of the league schedule, which starts with a trip to Auburn on Tuesday. Three of their next four games are on the road.

The Bulldogs recorded two amazing feats in the first half. The first was making six 3-pointers, shooting 67 percent beyond arc and 60 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The second was leading only 37-34 while shooting with that kind of efficiency.

It didn’t help that the Rebels attempted seven more shots (32), thanks mainly to their 11 offensive rebounds and 11 UGA turnovers. For Georgia, the miscues seemed to come in bunches after it had pushed ahead by significant margins with a chance to extend its advantage. The Bulldogs led by as many as nine points and were ahead by at least six for most of the final 12 minutes.

But the Rebels mounted a 7-0 run in only 59 seconds to get within a two at the 5:42 mark, then stayed close the rest of the way.