Georgia Bulldogs shoot down Ole Miss again

ATHENS -- Georgia’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday represented the midpoint of the SEC season. If the Bulldogs could somehow play the Rebels a few more times, the Bulldogs would have reason to be very encouraged.
Unfortunately, Georgia is done with Ole Miss, at least for the 2021 regular season. The Bulldogs beat the Rebels for the second time this season, this time 71-61 at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss 78-74 on Jan. 16 in Oxford.
The victory gets Georgia to 10-6 (3-6 SEC) with nine games to go, then the SEC Tournament. Ole Miss falls to 8-8 (3-6 SEC).
Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds. Georgia was incredibly dominant on offense, shooting 55 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range (9-18). The Bulldogs were similarly accurate in Oxford.
Georgia also got 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from Tye Fagan. He was 9-of-9 in the last meeting against the Rebels. Andrew Garcia added 11 points, and Toumani Camara had 10 with eight rebounds.
Oddly, the Bulldogs were bad from the free-throw line. They made only 10 of 20 shots. Wheeler, who came in shooting 78 percent from the line, was 3-of-11.
Ole Miss managed to stay in the game by dominating Georgia in offensive rebounds. The Rebels and outscored the Bulldogs 17-7 on second-chance points.
The Bulldogs now turn their attention to the second half of the league schedule, which starts with a trip to Auburn on Tuesday. Three of their next four games are on the road.
The Bulldogs recorded two amazing feats in the first half. The first was making six 3-pointers, shooting 67 percent beyond arc and 60 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The second was leading only 37-34 while shooting with that kind of efficiency.
It didn’t help that the Rebels attempted seven more shots (32), thanks mainly to their 11 offensive rebounds and 11 UGA turnovers. For Georgia, the miscues seemed to come in bunches after it had pushed ahead by significant margins with a chance to extend its advantage. The Bulldogs led by as many as nine points and were ahead by at least six for most of the final 12 minutes.
But the Rebels mounted a 7-0 run in only 59 seconds to get within a two at the 5:42 mark, then stayed close the rest of the way.