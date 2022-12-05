Keepsake UGA page marking the SEC championship included in Monday’s AJC

Monday’s editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution includes a souvenir “SEC Champs!” poster page marking Georgia’s victory over LSU at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The page Includes game photos of of quarterback Stetson Bennett and players Tate Ratledge, Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey.
The No. 1 Bulldogs learned Sunday that they will play Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, one of two College Football Playoff games. Monday’s editions include articles about the teams playing in the other semifinal in Phoenix at the Fiesta Bowl and continuing coverage of UGA.
The keepsake poster is found in the ePaper and printed editions delivered to home subscribers. The edition is also available for purchase in metro Atlanta at retail stores that sell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
