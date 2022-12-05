Keepsake UGA page marking the SEC championship included in Monday’s AJC

CFB Playoffs and the bowl season 2022

Journalists from the AJC are providing complete coverage of the SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs and the decisions on Sunday about the College Football Playoffs.

Readers will find updated coverage in print and ePaper editions, the AJC app and on ajc.com.

Sunday ePaper College Football Extra: Expanded photos and coverage of UGA and the SEC Championship

On Twitter: Follow UGA reporter Chip Towers @ctowersajc, @sarah_k_spence, @AJCSports and @ajc

On Facebook: UGASportsNewsNow

On Instagram: @ajcnews

Championship Saturday: Scores from all the conference title games

AJC Souvenir Pages: How to purchase newspaper replicas from the UGA season

Latest UGA updates