ajc logo
X

Keepsake UGA page marking the SEC championship included in Monday’s AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Monday’s editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution includes a souvenir “SEC Champs!” poster page marking Georgia’s victory over LSU at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The page Includes game photos of of quarterback Stetson Bennett and players Tate Ratledge, Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey.

The No. 1 Bulldogs learned Sunday that they will play Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, one of two College Football Playoff games. Monday’s editions include articles about the teams playing in the other semifinal in Phoenix at the Fiesta Bowl and continuing coverage of UGA.

The keepsake poster is found in the ePaper and printed editions delivered to home subscribers. The edition is also available for purchase in metro Atlanta at retail stores that sell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

CFB Playoffs and the bowl season 2022

Journalists from the AJC are providing complete coverage of the SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs and the decisions on Sunday about the College Football Playoffs.

Readers will find updated coverage in print and ePaper editions, the AJC app and on ajc.com.

Sunday ePaper College Football Extra: Expanded photos and coverage of UGA and the SEC Championship

On Twitter: Follow UGA reporter Chip Towers @ctowersajc, @sarah_k_spence, @AJCSports and @ajc

On Facebook: UGASportsNewsNow

On Instagram: @ajcnews

Championship Saturday: Scores from all the conference title games

AJC Souvenir Pages: How to purchase newspaper replicas from the UGA season

Latest UGA updates

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith: Changes will be made
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Drake London has strong showing in Falcons’ loss
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Drake London has strong showing in Falcons’ loss
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Iconic sack by Georgia’s Jalen Carter a viral sensation
3h ago
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
18h ago
Vote: Select Photo of the Day from Georgia’s SEC Championship win
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

PHOTOS: College Park Christmas Parade
College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top