Georgia Bulldogs overwhelmed by Missouri in second half

“Coach White is going to come in here and say something along the lines of ‘This one is on him,’ but it wasn’t,” Georgia senior Jaxon Etter said. “I promise you, this was on the players; this was on the team; this was on us. … There was a considerable lack of defensive effort on our part.”

The box score would validate that. Missouri shot 57.9% from the floor and made 14 of 28 3-pointers, seven in each half. The Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) got 18 points from D’Moi Hodge and 17 from Nick Honor. They made 11 3-pointers between them.

Georgia’s 41 points at halftime was its third most in SEC play this season, but they managed only 22 after intermission. Kario Oquendo led the team with 14 points, McBride made a season-high four 3-pointers and Bridges finished with 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

“Really good team. They were fantastic offensively,” White said. “They put us in a lot of compromising situations. They shoot it, they score off the bounce, they share it, played hard and were really prepared.”

With two games remaining in the regular season, the loss relegated Georgia to trying not to be one of the bottom four seeds for the SEC Tournament on March 8-12 in Nashville. The Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10 SEC) entered Saturday just above that mark, thanks to holding the tiebreaker over Mississippi State.

Missouri also is playing under a first-year coach in Dennis Gates. With back-to-back victories and games remaining with bottom-third SEC opponents LSU and Ole Miss, the Tigers now have an excellent opportunity to win out and earn the coveted double-bye for the conference tournament.

Gates was considered for Georgia’s coaching vacancy once UGA decided to part ways with Tom Crean. Gates arrived at Missouri from Cleveland State.

“It was an emotional game, simply because this was Senior Day for the Georgia Bulldogs,” Gates said. “I knew Mike White would have his team prepared to play, and they came out blazing.”

Georgia wraps up its home slate with a game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against White’s old team, the Florida Gators. The regular-season finale is on the road at South Carolina on Saturday.

“We’re playing for each other,” White said. “1-2-3 family; 1-2-3 team. That’s what we say in the huddle, and it means something. … I’m as down as anyone, but our first 20 (minutes) was pretty good.”