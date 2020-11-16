Bulldogs expect return of WR George Pickens

With Pickens limited to just 13 catches for 140 yards in four games, the Bulldogs have relied mostly on redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson, who leads the team with 27 catches for 396 yards and 2 touchdowns.

As for other positions, Smart also said that safety Lewis Cine has cleared concussion protocol and should be cleared to play against Mississippi State, as well as running back/kick returner Kenny McIntosh (knee).

Smart remained pessimistic about noseguard Jordan Davis (elbow) making a return. Georgia remains short-handed on the defensive front with senior Julian Rochester (knee) also out for the season.

Smart said quarterback Stetson Bennett (shoulder) has been able to return to the practice fields, but in a very limited capacity. The Bulldogs were practicing Monday for the first time since last Thursday.

“(Bennett is) getting himself back in a position that he can play and compete at a high level,” Smart said. “The hope for this week is to do the same. I won’t know exactly where he is until after practice (Monday).”