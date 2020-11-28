Georgia basketball will try again Sunday to start season

Georgia was able to hastily schedule Florida A&M to come in Gardner-Webb’s stead. The Rattlers (0-1) have played a game, losing a 65-56 decision to Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, learning of Columbus State’s situation just after their walk-through Wednesday, the Bulldogs went ahead and practiced that night, lifted weights as a team on Thanksgiving eve, practiced Friday and briefly Saturday to try to stay sharp for Sunday’s first game.

“Their advantage is that they’ve played and our advantage is they haven’t seen us play,” Crean said. “But the bottom line is we’ve to understand that we can control only what we can control, and they’re going to come in with a level of confidence because all those first-game jitters are gone for them, and I don’t think you can underestimate the value of that. So we’ve just got to play.”

Crean said he is as uncertain about a team as he has been in all his years as a head coach. Not only are the Bulldogs opening the season with eight newcomers on the roster, but they’ve been unable to play any exhibition games or even officiated scrimmages because of the circumstances of the preseason.

“It’s the first time I ever started the season without a scrimmage or an exhibition since I was an assistant at Mt. Pleasant High School and Alma College,” said Crean, who has been a college coach for 33 years. “… You always had an idea because you always had the dress rehearsals. We haven’t had that.”

Until the Bulldogs get to SEC play, which begins against Mississippi State on Dec. 30 -- and maybe even then -- it appears the schedule is very much going to remain in flux. Crean said Georgia was working on another change, but couldn’t announce it because the contracts and other details haven’t been finalized.

But with the coronavirus in the midst of another surge, all teams are having to scramble for opponents at this point. Three SEC teams had to cancel dates this past week. On Friday, Notre Dame coach Mike Bray took to Twitter seeking an opponent for the Fighting Irish.

“I never thought I’d see a tweet from a major program asking for a game on Dec. 4th or 5th,” Crean said with a laugh. “He said they will travel safely and ‘give us a call, let’s hoop!’ So, it’s just a whole new world. All you have to do is wake up each day and see how it changes.”