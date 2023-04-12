Georgia basketball searches for next star player

Georgia signed two high school players in the November period in Dylan James and Mari Jordan. James is a 6-8 forward from Winter Haven, Fla., who is the nation’s 79th-ranked player per 247 Sports. Jordan hails from Norcross and the 6-5 wing player was ranked No. 97 when he signed with the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, there are some really big names in the portal. One of those is North Carolina guard Caleb Love, who announced Tuesday he is transferring to Michigan. The biggest name is also the biggest person: 7-foot-1, 260-pound center Hunter Dickinson of Michigan. Kentucky is among the many suitors, but some predictions have Dickinson remaining with the Wolverines. Surely the Bulldogs made a pass.

Also in the portal is former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The Houston native spent the last two seasons at Kentucky.

The Bulldogs went 16-16 (6-12 SEC) in its first season under White last year. As of this week, they have just five scholarship players and two walkons returning.