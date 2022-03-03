Georgia basketball player arrested

McDowell had left by the time police arrived at 12:35 a.m. Feb. 24. He was contacted by UGA Police later that morning at his residence hall and interviewed. McDowell told police that he and the woman had been dating about six months and that she lived with him “off and on” for about four months. That’s why it became a family-violence investigation.

A warrant was issued for McDowell’s arrest Friday. McDowell turned himself in at 6:24 p.m. and was released on a cash bond four hours later. The Bulldogs played Florida at noon the following day.

McDowell did not play against the Gators or against Tennessee on Tuesday, the Bulldogs’ most recent game. He has played in only six of the Bulldogs’ 29 games this season, averaging 6.8 minutes per game and scoring a total of seven points. He played a season-high 11 minutes against Ole Miss on Feb. 19 and scored two points.

McDowell was a Class 7A first-team all-state selection his senior season at McEachern High School. He averaged 21.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Indians, who finished 24-5 after bowing out in the 7A state semifinals.

The Bulldogs (6-24, 1-16 SEC) play their final game of the regular season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Missouri (SEC Network).