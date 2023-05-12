Georgia basketball loses player, gains another

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Sunahara (pronounced SOON-uh-harr-uh) led Nova Southeastern to an undefeated season and the Division II national championship last season. He averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game for the Sharks, while shooting 59.9% from the floor, 40.0% from 3-point range and 74.3% from the line. Sunahara capped last season with a 29-point, nine-rebound outing in a 111-101 win over West Liberty University in the Division II championship game. Sunahara chose the Bulldogs over Notre Dame and West Virginia. Nova Southeastern is located in Davie, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale.

Sunahara becomes the ninth newcomer to sign with the Bulldogs for the next season, joining four transfers and four prep prospects. Georgia is one of only two programs with both its high school and transfer recruiting classes ranked among the top 20 nationally, according to the recruiting website On3.com.