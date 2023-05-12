BreakingNews
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
X

Georgia basketball loses player, gains another

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

ATHENS — The NCAA portal works both ways. The Georgia Bulldogs experienced that firsthand this week.

Jusuan Holt, a 6-foot-7 rising sophomore from Tacoma, Washington, informed the Bulldogs earlier this week of his intentions to seek a transfer. By Friday, Georgia announced the signing of RJ Sunahara, a 6-8 forward who was the NCAA Division II national player of the year this past season.

It would seem a decent exchange.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Sunahara (pronounced SOON-uh-harr-uh) led Nova Southeastern to an undefeated season and the Division II national championship last season. He averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game for the Sharks, while shooting 59.9% from the floor, 40.0% from 3-point range and 74.3% from the line. Sunahara capped last season with a 29-point, nine-rebound outing in a 111-101 win over West Liberty University in the Division II championship game. Sunahara chose the Bulldogs over Notre Dame and West Virginia. Nova Southeastern is located in Davie, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale.

Sunahara becomes the ninth newcomer to sign with the Bulldogs for the next season, joining four transfers and four prep prospects. Georgia is one of only two programs with both its high school and transfer recruiting classes ranked among the top 20 nationally, according to the recruiting website On3.com.

The Bulldogs’ new group features five transfers and four high school signees. The other transfers are Jalen DeLoach (Virginia Commonwealth), RJ Melendez (Illinois), Russel Tchewa (South Florida) and Noah Thomasson (Niagara). The four high school signees all are ranked among the top 100 prospects: No. 83 Mari Jordan (Norcross), No. 90 Dylan James (Winter Haven, Florida), No. 52 Blue Cain (Knoxville, Tennessee) and No. 41 Silas Demary Jr. (Raleigh, North Carolina).

Holt was at Georgia for only one season. Coming to UGA from Alabama last year, he primarily played a defensive role for the Bulldogs. He recorded 1 steal per game while playing an average of 19.5 minutes in 31 games and averaged 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. Holt’s destination is unknown.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: FOX

BREAKING: Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home38m ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Accomplice in inmate’s $11 million heist admits to money laundering
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

As Memorial Day approaches, gas prices are down from a year ago
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Veteran working 2 jobs to support his dreams was killed over a car, family says
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Veteran working 2 jobs to support his dreams was killed over a car, family says
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital for second day in a row
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘Very positive feedback’ for keeping Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
1h ago
Jenny Bae, Georgia women’s golf team sweep NCAA Athens Regional
23h ago
Georgia calling for fans to ‘Fill Magill’ for NCAA tennis Friday and Saturday
Featured

Your tax dollars: Will Cobb schools save money by building a graduation venue?
9h ago
Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
19h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top