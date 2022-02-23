Georgia baseball is ‘lights-out’ against Wofford

Brown redshirted his freshman year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit his second year and then he injured his arm and had surgery his third year. Then, Tuesday, a light outage killed his outing.

“We didn’t want to put Garrett back out there in that spot,” Stricklin said. “We need to get some good mojo going for Garrett Brown because he deserves better.”

“Garrett Brown, that was the most important thing for me. It's been 18 months since he's pitched, and he got back out on the mound and was off to a great start, and then the lights went out. The kid's had some really tough luck." - Bulldogs coach Scott Stricklin

Brown’s mates picked him up. Luke Wagner and then three other Georgia pitchers took over from there and gave up only a single run in the eighth inning of a 7-1 victory. Wagner (2-0) got the win, but Jaden Woods did the bulk of the work, throwing 72 pitches in 3 ⅔ innings and striking out seven. He yielded two walks and allowed the Terriers’ only run.

It was a tight game until the seventh inning, when Corey Collins’ two-run homer over the right-field scoreboard gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead. Ben Anderson was an offensive force throughout, going 4-for-4, with four runs and two RBIs and coming up a triple short of hitting for the cycle.

With the victory, the No. 15-ranked Bulldogs improved to 4-0. They host Akron for four games this weekend, including a Saturday doubleheader, will take on Wofford again next Tuesday in Greenville, then play Georgia Tech in a three-game set played on each campus and at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

“We did it with pitching, but offensively we have to get better,” Stricklin said.

