G-Day offers look at Georgia’s backup quarterbacks

Coach Kirby Smart’s team also doesn’t play like this during normal games. G-Day is an opportunity to test the passing game, particularly intermediate passing. The two teams combined for 87 pass attempts. That won’t happen during the season. G-Day is more seven-on-seven than smash-mouth SEC.

“I would argue every G-Day we’ve come out of, you feel good about the wideouts because you throw the ball so much,” Smart said.

The same could probably be said for the quarterbacks. Still, 15 spring practices was enough to convince Smart that Daniels, Beck, Vandagriff and Bennett comprise an extremely talented group.

“Top to bottom, I certainly feel really good about all four of them,” Smart said. “I don’t know that I could ever say we’ve had four that you feel confident about. These four I feel good about. I think they’re good football players. I think they’re bright, they’re intelligent, they challenge themselves.”

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) looks for an open receiver during second half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Beck played through the end of the game. Every play of the final drive involved him in some way. He ran the ball twice then threw the ball eight times in a row. He misfired on two deep shots, including an overthrow to Arian Smith for what would have been a touchdown.

But after several short completions against backup defenders, Beck advanced the Black team into the end zone anyway. He has progressed nicely this spring, Smart said. He had a particularly impressive practice two days before G-Day.

“Carson didn’t always have the focus he needed last year as a freshman in terms of preparation, academics, on the field, off the field, in the meeting room,” Smart said. “Now, since we started this spring, he’s taking notes, he’s got command of it better, he’s doing better academically.”

Daniels also likes what he sees from his fellow quarterbacks. The California native is the unquestioned starter, but should he go down with an injury, his underlings will be ready.

“Carson prepares like a starter. Stetson prepares like a starter. And Brock prepares like a starter,” Daniels said. “Everyone is all about doing their job to get better everyday. I think you saw it in a spring game where certain things are simplified and made a little easier.”