Four Georgia Bulldogs earn All-American honors

Junior punter Jake Camarda, senior linebacker Monty Rice and senior offensive lineman Ben Cleveland joined cornerback Eric Stokes in earning All-American status for their work during the 2020 football season.

Camarda was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus. The junior from Norcross, who averaged 47.9 yards on 31 punts this season, already was tabbed as the SEC’s special-teams player of the year. He also was a second-team selection for Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-American squad, and third team by the Associated Press.