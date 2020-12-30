X

Four Georgia Bulldogs earn All-American honors

Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) during the Bulldogsâ game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Credit: Anthony Walsh

By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS -- Three more Georgia players have landed All-American honors as the Bulldogs continue preparations for Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Junior punter Jake Camarda, senior linebacker Monty Rice and senior offensive lineman Ben Cleveland joined cornerback Eric Stokes in earning All-American status for their work during the 2020 football season.

Camarda was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus. The junior from Norcross, who averaged 47.9 yards on 31 punts this season, already was tabbed as the SEC’s special-teams player of the year. He also was a second-team selection for Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-American squad, and third team by the Associated Press.

Rice, a senior from Huntsville, Ala., and Cleveland, a senior from Toccoa, were selected to The Athletic’s All-American second team. Cleveland also made AP’s third team.

Earlier this month, Stokes was named first-team All-American CBS Sports/247Sports. The junior from Covington led the Bulldogs with four interceptions and 94 yards in returns.

Cleveland, Stokes and Rice each have opted out of the Peach Bowl. The No. 9 Bulldogs (7-2) take on No. 8 Cincinnati (9-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 (noon, ESPN)

