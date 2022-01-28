Former Bulldog Mike Bobo joins Georgia football staff

Bobo’s route back to Georgia is similar to the one followed by Will Muschamp, another one of Smart’s friends and former roommates. Bobo, Muschamp and Smart all were recruited to Georgia and played for former coach Ray Goff.

After Muschamp was fired as South Carolina’s head coach in November 2020, his son, Jackson Muschamp, enrolled at Georgia as a preferred walk-on quarterback. And before Muschamp had even finalized his $12.1 million buyout with the Gamecocks, he was showing up at Georgia’s football complex every day, meeting with Smart and other UGA coaches and discussing football strategy and concepts.

That has worked out well for Muschamp. He officially was hired as a defensive analyst in February. Since then, he was elevated to defensive assistant coach and special-teams coordinator and last month he was named co-defensive coordinator. Initially hired for a $300,000 salary, a substantial raise and contract extension for Muschamp is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

As for Bobo, he, too, is still getting paid by his former employer. He still has two years remaining on his Auburn contract that guarantees him $1.3 million annually.

Once a fixture in Athens, Bobo and his family have moved around a lot lately. He left Georgia, where he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Mark Richt, to accept the head coaching position at Colorado State. The Rams went 28-35 in five seasons under Bobo’s guidance and he was fired after a 4-8 season in 2019.

Bobo went to work for Muschamp as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2020 and took over as interim head coach when Muschamp was fired with three games remaining in the season. The Gamecocks went 0-3 in those games, so Bobo comes to Athens with a 28-38 career record as a head coach.

Bobo’s best work has come as Georgia’s offensive coordinator and play-caller. The Bulldogs averaged a school-record 41.3 points per game in 2014 and 484.15 yards per game in 2013 with Bobo calling the shots from the coaches’ booth.

Those records came with Bryan McClendon as a Georgia offensive assistant from 2009-15. Working for the Bulldogs first as running backs coach and then as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, McClendon recently joined the staff of former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal at Miami. McClendon, who also is a UGA letterman, is wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Hurricanes. Georgia currently is looking for a wide receivers coach.