LIVE UPDATE: Following the Georgia-Alabama SEC Championship game

- Thirty minutes before kickoff, it was evident it’s a Bulldogs-heavy crowd. Georgia fans, who always take over the venue when playing in Atlanta, are starved for a title. Alabama is often the greatest obstacle in their path, having won six national championships since 2009.

- Georgia left tackle Jamaree Salyer was warming up with the No. 1 offense. Alabama running back Brian Robinson was dressed out but not working with Alabama’s offense during pregame, according to AJC Bulldogs beat writer Chip Towers.