LIVE UPDATE: Following the Georgia-Alabama SEC Championship game

Georgia and Alabama faced off in the 2021 SEC Championship on Saturday in Atlanta. The game’s winner will likely be the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff.
- Thirty minutes before kickoff, it was evident it’s a Bulldogs-heavy crowd. Georgia fans, who always take over the venue when playing in Atlanta, are starved for a title. Alabama is often the greatest obstacle in their path, having won six national championships since 2009.
- Georgia left tackle Jamaree Salyer was warming up with the No. 1 offense. Alabama running back Brian Robinson was dressed out but not working with Alabama’s offense during pregame, according to AJC Bulldogs beat writer Chip Towers.
- Georgia’s first possession fizzled out at midfield, but it could’ve been worse. Quarterback Stetson Bennett almost threw a pick six on third down and 10. Alabama safety Jordan Battle dropped the potential interception.
