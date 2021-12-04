ajc logo
LIVE UPDATE: Following the Georgia-Alabama SEC Championship game

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Georgia and Alabama faced off in the 2021 SEC Championship on Saturday in Atlanta. The game’s winner will likely be the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff.

- Thirty minutes before kickoff, it was evident it’s a Bulldogs-heavy crowd. Georgia fans, who always take over the venue when playing in Atlanta, are starved for a title. Alabama is often the greatest obstacle in their path, having won six national championships since 2009.

- Georgia left tackle Jamaree Salyer was warming up with the No. 1 offense. Alabama running back Brian Robinson was dressed out but not working with Alabama’s offense during pregame, according to AJC Bulldogs beat writer Chip Towers.

Caption
Football fans enjoy tailgating at The Home Depot Backyard prior to the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Football fans enjoy tailgating at The Home Depot Backyard prior to the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Football fans enjoy tailgating at The Home Depot Backyard prior to the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

- Georgia’s first possession fizzled out at midfield, but it could’ve been worse. Quarterback Stetson Bennett almost threw a pick six on third down and 10. Alabama safety Jordan Battle dropped the potential interception.

