Five Georgia Bulldogs make Masters cut

AUGUSTA – Five out of six. Not too bad.
That’s how many Georgia Bulldogs made the cut in the 86th Masters on Friday. Brian Harman, the only one not to get under the cutline, missed it by only one stroke. He shot 38 on the back nine for a 75 and 5-over 149 for the first two rounds.
Then there was Hudson Swafford, who rallied after a first-round 77 to shoot 69 and make the weekend at 2-over. He’s tied for 23rd along with former Bulldogs Bubba Watson and Sepp Straka, who made the cut in his first Masters.
Leading the “Masters Dawgs” heading into Saturday’s third round is Kevin Kisner. The 16-year pro teed off into the teeth of the afternoon’s gusty conditions, yet managed to shoot 70 to finish his first 36 holes in 1-over. It’s his sixth made-cut in seven Masters appearances.
Russell Henley grinded out a 74 to just slip under the cutline at 3-over 147.
Watson had the most dramatic day. He hit a pitching wedge 171 yards out of the woods right of the 18th fairway to 18 inches, where he made birdie to get to 2-over. Watson called it the best shot he’s ever hit at Augusta National. Yes, that includes the famous hook shot to win the 2012 Masters 10 years ago.
About the Author