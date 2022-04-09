Five Georgia Bulldogs make Masters cut

That’s how many Georgia Bulldogs made the cut in the 86th Masters on Friday. Brian Harman, the only one not to get under the cutline, missed it by only one stroke. He shot 38 on the back nine for a 75 and 5-over 149 for the first two rounds.

Then there was Hudson Swafford, who rallied after a first-round 77 to shoot 69 and make the weekend at 2-over. He’s tied for 23rd along with former Bulldogs Bubba Watson and Sepp Straka, who made the cut in his first Masters.