Georgia Bulldogs

ESPN College GameDay headed to Austin for Georgia-Texas showdown

Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson (9) pulls in a 2-point conversion against Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

By Connor Riley
47 minutes ago

The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be on a huge stage when they visit Austin, Texas for a game against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.

ESPN College GameDay announced Saturday it would be on hand for the Oct. 19 game.

This will be the second time this season Georgia is featured on College GameDay.

The show previously aired from Tuscaloosa ahead of the Georgia-Alabama game, which the Bulldogs lost 41-34 in the most-watched game of the season as well. Georgia is currently the No. 5 ranked team in the country coming off a 31-13 win over Auburn.

This will be the first time Georgia and Texas meet as conference foes, as the Longhorns joined the SEC this season. These two programs last met in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, which Texas won 28-21.

Should Texas hold on to its No. 1 ranking, it would be the first time since the 2019 SEC Championship that Georgia played the AP No. 1 team.

Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

