ESPN College GameDay headed to Austin for Georgia-Texas showdown

This will be the second time this season Georgia is featured on College GameDay.

The show previously aired from Tuscaloosa ahead of the Georgia-Alabama game, which the Bulldogs lost 41-34 in the most-watched game of the season as well. Georgia is currently the No. 5 ranked team in the country coming off a 31-13 win over Auburn.

This will be the first time Georgia and Texas meet as conference foes, as the Longhorns joined the SEC this season. These two programs last met in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, which Texas won 28-21.

Should Texas hold on to its No. 1 ranking, it would be the first time since the 2019 SEC Championship that Georgia played the AP No. 1 team.

Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.