Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Delta adds flights to Indianapolis from three airports for title game

Members of UGA's "Spike Squad" pregame at the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
caption arrowCaption
Members of UGA's "Spike Squad" pregame at the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 25 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines has added one-time service with nonstop flights from Birmingham (BHM), Huntsville (HSV) and Savannah (SAV) to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) specifically for the College Football National Playoff championship next week.

Georgia and Alabama will meet for the title on Jan. 10.

Delta’s one-time nonstop service will fly out of Birmingham, Huntsville and Savannah to Indy on Jan. 8, two days before the game. Returning flights are scheduled for Jan. 11, the day after the championship.

“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said in a statement.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Championship rematches often favor first-time losers
26m ago
Tickets high, temps low for Georgia-Bama in Indianapolis
7h ago
Georgia’s Kirby Smart gets another crack at the GOAT
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top