Delta adds flights to Indianapolis from three airports for title game

Delta Air Lines has added one-time service with nonstop flights from Birmingham (BHM), Huntsville (HSV) and Savannah (SAV) to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) specifically for the College Football National Playoff championship next week.
Georgia and Alabama will meet for the title on Jan. 10.
Delta’s one-time nonstop service will fly out of Birmingham, Huntsville and Savannah to Indy on Jan. 8, two days before the game. Returning flights are scheduled for Jan. 11, the day after the championship.
“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said in a statement.
