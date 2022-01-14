Nakobe Dean, George Pickens, Travon Walker join Bulldogs’ parade to NFL

Dean, the Butkus Award-winning linebacker, Pickens, the Bulldogs’ star receiver sidelined by a knee injury this season and Walker, the Bulldogs’ star defensive end, were long expected to make this move. They joined junior safety Lewis Cine and junior running back Zamir White in making that decision Friday.

Dean and Walker are the top pro prospects among the Bulldogs to have declared so far, drawing potential top-10 draft grades. Dean led the Bulldogs with 143 tackles over the past two seasons. Dean and Walker each had six sacks this past season.