David Pollack’s College Football Hall of Fame induction on hold

The College Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation announced Tuesday that the 63rd Awards Dinner scheduled for Dec. 8 in New York is indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia linebacker David Pollack was among the 19-member class that includes Keith Byars (Ohio State), Eric Crouch (Nebraska), Eric Dickerson (Southern Methodist), Glenn Dorsey (LSU), Steve McNair (Alcorn State), Cade McNown (UCLA) and coach Dick Sheridan (Furman, North Carolina State).
Plans for honoring the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class, which include their inductions in New York City; the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes at their respective campuses; and the ceremony unveiling their displays at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, will be announced at a later day.
The National Football Foundation has taken place annually and uninterrupted since 1958.
“The coronavirus has impacted every aspect of life in our country, creating an unprecedented level of uncertainty,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “We are currently working on a plan that will celebrate the 2020 honorees in a manner that will hold true to our traditions while paying tribute to their incredible accomplishments.”
Pollack is the 19th former Bulldogs player or coach elected to the Hall of Fame. Since retiring from the NFL, he has been on the national stage as one of the hosts of the ESPN signature college football show, “College Gameday.”