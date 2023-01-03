Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again

Georgia 34, TCU 3

Sept. 27, 1980: Georgia, coached by Vince Dooley, ran its record to 4-0 with a home victory on the way to an undefeated season and a national championship. Herschel Walker suffered an ankle sprain in the first quarter and left after rushing for 69 yards, 41 yards on one run that set up Georgia’s first touchdown. Quarterback Buck Belue threw touchdowns. Fullback Ronnie Stewart caught one of the touchdowns and ran for another. TCU fell to 0-3.

Georgia 38, TCU 10

Sept. 10, 1988: In the second game of Dooley’s final season, Georgia won easily in Athens. Running back Tim Worley rushed for 128 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Georgia improved to 2-0. TCU fell to 0-2.

Georgia 31, TCU 23 (2016 Liberty Bowl)

Dec. 30, 2016: Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined to rush for 229 yards and two touchdowns as Georgia, under first-year coach Kirby Smart, came from behind in the fourth quarter. Chubb rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Michel ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass. Jacob Eason threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia scored 10 fourth-quarter points to end the season at 8-5.