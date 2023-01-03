Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again

Georgia (14-0) and TCU (13-1) will meet for a fifth time all-time when the schools play for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs won all the previous meetings.
During Georgia’s 1980 national championship, TCU was one of the victories en route to an undefeated season. It seems the Horned Frogs stand in the way of another Bulldogs’ run at perfection.
Here’s a look at the series history:
Georgia 40, TCU 26 (1942 Orange Bowl)
Jan. 1, 1942: Georgia, coached by Wally Butts, won as quarterback Frank Sinkwich threw three touchdowns and ran for another. He had a combined 355 yards, an Orange Bowl record that still stands. Sinkwich threw touchdowns of 61, 60 and 15 yards. His scoring run went for 43 yards. Georgia as a team had 499 total yards. It was Georgia’s first bowl game. Georgia finished the season 8-1-1. TCU, in the Southwest Conference, finished 7-2-1.
Georgia 34, TCU 3
Sept. 27, 1980: Georgia, coached by Vince Dooley, ran its record to 4-0 with a home victory on the way to an undefeated season and a national championship. Herschel Walker suffered an ankle sprain in the first quarter and left after rushing for 69 yards, 41 yards on one run that set up Georgia’s first touchdown. Quarterback Buck Belue threw touchdowns. Fullback Ronnie Stewart caught one of the touchdowns and ran for another. TCU fell to 0-3.
Georgia 38, TCU 10
Sept. 10, 1988: In the second game of Dooley’s final season, Georgia won easily in Athens. Running back Tim Worley rushed for 128 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Georgia improved to 2-0. TCU fell to 0-2.
Georgia 31, TCU 23 (2016 Liberty Bowl)
Dec. 30, 2016: Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined to rush for 229 yards and two touchdowns as Georgia, under first-year coach Kirby Smart, came from behind in the fourth quarter. Chubb rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Michel ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass. Jacob Eason threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia scored 10 fourth-quarter points to end the season at 8-5.
