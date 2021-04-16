Contract soon to expire for Georgia track coach Petros Kyprianou

Neither Brooks and UGA officials responded to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Georgia track and field is rolling on under Kyprianou’s watch. The men and women finished third and fifth, respectively, at the recently completed NCAA indoor championships and are considered national championship contenders for the ongoing outdoor season.

Kyprianou, 43, led the Bulldogs to the men’s outdoor championship and women’s indoor natty in 2018. Both were the school’s first national team championships.

Georgia’s men were ranked fifth and the women fourth last year when the indoor season was canceled due to the pandemic. Since overseeing nine individual national champions in this first two years in 2015 and ’16, Kyprianou has had at least one team finish in the national Top 5 every season.

The women are currently ranked sixth and the men 15th in the outdoor season.

Georgia has tried to lock down Kyprianou with a multiyear contract ever since the national championship season. At the time, he was in the third year of a five-year deal that paid him $335,000, not including bonuses. That contract expired in 2020 and Kyprianou worked on a one-year agreement this past year.

Asked if a new deal was imminent, Kyprianou said: “Josh is a great guy and AD for Georgia and I’m sure things will be great down the road for UGA Athletics.”