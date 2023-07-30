College football countdown - 27 days: Lanning gets extension at Oregon

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning have agreed to a contract extension that will extend his deal through the 2028 season.

The Oregon Board of Trustees unanimously approved the terms of the contract last week. Lanning’s new deal will pay him a total of $45 million in base salary over six years. There are incentives in the contract that will add an additional year if Oregon wins 10 games at any point of the contract with a max of three years added on.

In this first season last year, Lanning led Oregon to a 10-3 record, including a victory in the Holiday Bowl over North Carolina. Lanning was the linebackers coach for Georgia in 2018 and the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2019-21.

Lanning, 37, would have to pay a $20 million buyout if he leaves for another job prior to the completion of the contract.

“Dan has exhibited tremendous leadership and an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our football student-athletes,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a statement. “This joint commitment is one component of a bold vision for the future of Oregon football that will allow our program to continue to compete at the highest level and on the cutting edge of innovation and excellence.”

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

