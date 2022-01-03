Cold, expensive Indianapolis awaits Georgia, Bama fans

ATHENS – If you’re going to Indy, bring a good coat and a lot of money.
Those are the two absolute requirements. If you haven’t secured your tickets already, be prepared to pay $500 to $7,200. Or, you could pay $69,000 for a suite. Three are currently available, according to VividSeats.com.
That same site lists $1,000 and up for all lower- and terrace-level tickets. You’re going to have to sit in the upper level to get in below that. The cheapest seats found were in the $490s. Face value is $475.
Fortunately for all, Lucas Oil is an indoor stadium. Well, it is this time of year anyway. The 67,000-seat facility features removable sections of the roof.
But all unnecessary openings will be closed on Monday when Weather.com’s 10-day forecast calls for a high of 27 degrees and a low of 17. It’s supposed to be sunny, however.
That’s relatively balmy compared to Friday when the Georgia Bulldogs are due to arrive. The forecast calls for a high of 18 and low of 13 that day. There is the possibility of “snow showers” on Thursday (48%) and on Sunday (30%). But seven to 11 inches of snow fell across the state of Indiana on Sunday, so chances are good the white stuff will still be on the ground this weekend.
A portion of Georgia fans are choosing to stay in Louisville, Ky., rather than Indianapolis, citing cheaper hotels and “more to do.” Louisville is located an hour and 45 minutes directly south of Indianapolis, where hotel prices start at $300 a night and go up sharply from there.
