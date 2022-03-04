‘Clean Old Fashioned Hate’ rivalry renews in baseball

Depending on which baseball poll one ascribes, it’s could even be described as top-10 matchup. Georgia is No. 5 and Tech No. 10 in the Collegiate Baseball poll. Baseball America, one of the nation’s most respected baseball services, has them Nos. 14 and 19, respectively.

The Bulldogs will send right-hander Jonathan Cannon to the mound Friday, and that’s generally a good thing for Georgia. Cannon hasn’t allowed a run and has given up just five hits in 14 1/3 innings while striking out nine with no walks. The 6-foot-6 junior barely missed a perfect game in his most recent outing, against Akron.

Tech will counter with junior right-hander Chance Huff (1-0, 2.45 ERA). UGA left-hander Liam Sullivan (1-0, 5.14) is scheduled to go against sophomore righty Zach Maxwell (1-0, 3.00) on Saturday. Right-hander Dylan Ross (1-0, 3.00) is Georgia’s normal Sunday starter, but both the Bulldogs and Tech are waiting to see who’s available.

“They’re very good and talented and a lot of certainly high-draft-pick pitchers that we’ll see and a definite veteran team on the field,” Tech coach Danny Hall told the AJC’s Ken Sugiura. “I just think that we realize that we’ve got to play good baseball and whatever shortcomings we have, they’ll have a chance to get exposed.”

Neither squad has faced the level of competition it will this weekend, though Tech’s slate would appear to be the most formidable of the two. The Yellow Jackets lost to Georgia Southern 10-6 on Feb. 22 in Statesboro and won at Georgia State 4-2 last week. The Bulldogs’ toughest outing so far was against Wofford in Greenville, S.C., and they had to push a final-inning run across to win that one 7-6.

“It’s nice to be 8-0, and we’ve talked to our team about that,” Stricklin said. “Winning, at the end of the day, is the most important thing, finding a way to win. You don’t get style points for wins and losses. You just want to make sure you have more runs than the other team when it’s over, and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

That will be Georgia’s goal again this weekend. In records dating to 1898, Georgia leads the all-time series 215-166-2. Tech won both campus meetings last year, 7-5 in Athens, 7-6 in 14 innings in Atlanta. There was no neutral-site game because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulldogs swept the series in 2020. In the Spring Baseball Classic, Georgia holds a 12-6 edge, including 1-0 at Coolray Field.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.