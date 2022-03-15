Clean Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry renewed in softball

Jayda Kearney’s star has continued to rise with Georgia. The sophomore from Columbus, N.J., was named the SEC and DI Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week after hitting .727 (8-for-11) and slugging 2.000 in five games of the Bulldog Classic. She hit four home runs and a triple, recorded 22 total bases, drove in 12 runs and scored six times.

The Bulldogs have been clearing the bases a lot. Led by sophomore Sydney Chambley with nine round-trippers, Georgia has hit 48 homers and driven in 183 runs.

Tech can hit the ball as well. Graduate Tricia Awald has gotten a hit in 16 games and reached base in Tech’s first 19 games this season. She’s reached in 21 of the Jackets’ 23 games this season and currently ranks 15th in the country and first in the ACC in on-base percentage (.581).

Junior catcher Emma Kauf comes to Athens 18th in the NCAA and leading the ACC in doubles (8). She also leads the squad and is fifth in the ACC with 25 hits.

Like Tech, Georgia opened the season on a hot streak. The Bulldogs strung together a 16-game win streak from Feb. 19 to March 12, which was the sixth longest in program history, Georgia’s longest win streak of 25 games was set in 2001-02 and matched in 2018.

