CFP offers huge financial incentives for Kirby Smart, Georgia coaches

That’s if Smart’s contract remains unchanged. With Brian Kelly coming into the league and commanding $9.5 million as LSU’s coach, Smart falls to No. 4 among SEC coaches in compensation, behind Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.8M) and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($7.5M). Lincoln Riley is thought to have surpassed Saban as college football’s top coach for a reported $110 million over 10 years at USC.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (12-1) will face No. 2-ranked Michigan (12-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. The winner advances to Indianapolis to face either No. 1 Alabama or No. 4 Cincinnati in the championship game on Jan. 10.

Smart’s 10 assistant coaches are doing pretty well, too. Locking up the playoff berth means they will receive a bonus worth 40% of their salary. That’s 25% for the playoff appearance plus 15% for reaching the SEC Championship. They’ll earn another 5% with a semifinal victory, and that increases to 40% – and 55% total – with a national championship.

That might explain why Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning chose to stick around despite accepting the head coaching job at Oregon. The Bulldogs winning the national championship would be worth $935,000, or 55% of his $1.7 million UGA salary. Then again, he could have left right away with an additional $680,000.

“It would be totally unfair for our guys if I left and didn’t finish what was started here,” Lanning said on ESPN last week. “I’m grateful Coach Smart would let me come back and help. We certainly have some unfinished business.”