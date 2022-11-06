‘Buy-in’ of game plan key to Georgia’s win over No. 1 Tennessee

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) did fumble and lose the ball twice, but it came out a net-zero against the Vols, who also had a lost fumble and interception. Tennessee came in with an SEC-best plus-8 in turnover margin.

Executing that plan got the Bulldogs to 3-5 all time against the nation’s No. 1 team. The other two wins came against Florida in 1985 (24-3) and against Alabama (33-18) last January in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Here are five things we learned from Saturday’s 27-13 win over No. 1 ranked Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC):

Excellent defensive scheme

The key, Smart reiterated often, was the game plan the Bulldogs’ coaching staff put together and the players buying into it. During his 15-minute postgame press conference, Smart used the term “plan” 22 times.

It was a particularly good one on defense. Smart gave co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Glenn Schumann credit for a special blitzing package that sent nickelback Javon Bullard after the quarterback while staying in man-to-man coverage in the secondary.

“He came up with a couple plays that he thought would disrupt them, and he kept running the same thing,” Smart said of Schumann. “I’m like ‘We can’t run it again.’ He ran it again. I said, ‘We can’t run it again.’ He ran it again. I was like, ‘jeez.’ But Bullard kept coming off the edge and was really impactful as a rusher, and the guys in the back end held up. So, I was really proud of those guys.”

Bullard finished with seven tackles, two sacks and numerous pressures. Coming into the game with an SEC-low 10 sacks, the Bulldogs totaled six in this game. They also had eight tackles for loss.

Georgia’s secondary was particularly impressive. Kelee Ringo recorded his first interception since that famous one in the national championship game and added seven tackles, while freshman safety Malaki Starks led all defenders with 10 tackles and a pass breakup.

Another ‘W’ for Bennett

With Saturday’s victory, Stetson Bennett improved to 23-3 as Georgia’s starting quarterback. That does not include the first game of the 2020 season, when Bennett came off the bench in the first quarter to rally the Bulldogs to a victory over Arkansas.

Bennett had a huge first half against Tennessee, throwing for 226 of his 257 yards in the game and two touchdowns. He was 17-of-25 passing and ran for his sixth touchdown of the season and a 13-yard scramble on a third-and-10 play.

“He’s a winner,” Smart said. “I mean, let’s be honest -- the guys wins. The guy knows how to play the game. He understands what people are doing. … He sees the game. He understands it. He’s stubborn as hell sometimes, but he’s a competitor.”

More injuries

Speaking of Bennett, Georgia starting outside linebacker and the team’s emotional leader Nolan Smith watched the game from the sideline wearing a duplicate of Bennett’s No. 13 jersey. While the Bulldogs were playing their first game without Smith, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle versus Florida, he cheered on and coached up his teammates from the sideline.

Smith also delivered a fiery pregame speech in a players-only meeting before the game, according to several teammates.

“Make no mistake, we just didn’t have Nolan on the field,” Smart said. “He’s still there leading and he’s still a difference-maker because of the kind of guy he is and the leader he is.”

Senior Robert Beal started in Smith’s absence, but Beal had to leave the game just 40 seconds into the second half with an undisclosed injury. He was taken for X-rays, reportedly for a neck or upper-body injury, but Smart did not have an update after the game.

Split end A.D. Mitchell (ankle) didn’t play again, redshirt sophomore Devin Willock got his first career start at left guard because Xavier Truss had to sit out with a toe injury. Outside linebacker Darris Smith (concussion) and several other players were held out

“We were a beat-up football team coming into this game,” Smart said. “We had two O-linemen that really couldn’t go, didn’t practice all week. Ladd (McConkey) couldn’t go two days this week. ‘Beefy’ (Beal) went down during the game, Nolan was out. We had a lot of players dinged up, and a lot of guys stepped up to play for them.”

Brett Thorson’s punt

One of the most critical moments to Georgia winning the game came on a punt late in the first quarter. The Bulldogs were backed up at their own 24 when Brett Thorson, a freshman from Victoria, Australia, unleashed a high-arcing, bending punt toward the southeast corner of Dooley Field. The ball hit the ground around the 20, then bounded toward the end zone. It scooted out of bounds right at the 1-yard line, with Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint right there to make sure it didn’t sneak across the goal line.

“I told him he worked it like a boomerang from Australia,” Smart said. “It was sidewinding. I kept saying get out of bounds. Get out of bounds. It was a hell, a hell of a kick by him. That was a big momentum swing.”

The punt was Georgia’s longest since Drew Butler also hit a 75-yarder against Oklahoma State in 2009 and tied for the 10th longest in Georgia football history. The longest remains Spike Jones’ 87-yarder against Auburn in 1967.

Three plays later, with a net of zero offensive yards, Tennessee narrowly escaped a safety and fumble and had to punt the ball back. Taking over at the Vols 37, Georgia’s McConkey scored on a 37-yard pass from Bennett to take a 14-3 lead.

Honoring legends

UGA held a moment of silence for its fallen football heroes Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi before Saturday’s game.

A video tribute was shown on the jumbotron, insignia for both men were painted on the sidelines that surrounded Dooley Field and the Bulldogs wore a special patch for Dooley on their jerseys and a black No. 62 decal on their helmets.

Trippi, considered the greatest overall athlete to ever play football at Georgia, died Oct. 19 at the age of 100. Dooley, 1980 national championship coach and longtime athletics director, passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 90.

Dooley was buried on Thursday at Oconee Hill Cemetery, which is located right next to Sanford Stadium. A U.S. Marine veteran, Dooley was honored by the U.S. Air Force with a four-jet “Missing Man” flyover during his interment.