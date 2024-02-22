Georgia Bulldogs

Bulldogs pick up road victory over Vanderbilt

Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) dribbles the ball past Vanderbilt guard Paul Lewis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia won 76-64. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) dribbles the ball past Vanderbilt guard Paul Lewis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia won 76-64. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Noah Thomasson scored 17 points, all in the first half, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia rolled past Vanderbilt 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Georgia’s 16-point halftime lead was trimmed to 11 before Justin Hill scored five points and Blue Cain hit a 3-pointer in a 12-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 63-40 near the 11-minute mark. Paul Lewis hit a 3-pointer to get Vanderbilt within 14 points with about 2 minutes left, but there would be no more scoring until Vandy’s Ven-Allen Lubin made a layup with 23 seconds left for the final margin.

Georgia made only 2 of 9 shots in the final seven minutes but Vanderbilt was only 3 for 10 over the same time frame.

Lewis had 18 points, Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence added 12 each and Lubin finished with 10 for the Commodores (7-19, 2-11 SEC). Lubin grabbed eight rebounds.

Russel Tchewa had 10 rebounds for Georgia (15-11, 5-8). After their red-hot first half, the Bulldogs cooled off in the second, shooting 46% to finish at 53%. They made 10 of 28 3-point tries and Vanderbilt hit on 11 of 32.

Thomasson hit five 3-pointers in the first half and his 17 points led Georgia to a 44-28 halftime lead. He shot 6 for 11 but the Bulldogs were so hot — 16 of 27 for 59% — that he had nearly half of their misses.

Up next for Georgia is a home game against No. 14 Auburn on Saturday. Vanderbilt visits Florida on Saturday.

About the Author

Associated Press